Tejwant Danjou is accused of second-degree murder in the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu in West Kelowna. (File)

Trial begins for Surrey man charged in 2018 West Kelowna killing

Tejwant Danjou is charged with second-degree murder in the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu

Trial begins today (Feb. 25) for a Surrey man accused of murdering a woman in the Okanagan.

Tejwant Danjou is charged with second-degree murder in the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu in West Kelowna. The trial is expected to take up to five weeks.

Danjou was arrested on July 22, 2018 after police were called to the Best Western hotel in the 3400-block of Carrington Road following a report of a woman in need of assistance.

Police said the woman, later identified as Gauravarapu, died that night and Danjou, who was 69-years-old at the time, was charged with killing her.

Police also said the two were known to each other and a code used on Danjou’s court file is reserved for cases where the victim and accused are in, or were previously in, a close and personal or intimate relationship.

Gauravarapu had been a financial planner at a Surrey Royal Bank branch for 20 years.

Danjou had been a real estate agent and after he was charged his real estate licence was suspended by the Real Estate Council of British Columbia.

More to come.

READ MORE: Surrey real estate agent charged in West Kelowna murder loses licence

READ MORE: Charges laid in West Kelowna killing

UPDATE: Two killed in collision, fire near Three Valley Gap

