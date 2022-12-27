Travel advisories still in effect for highways around the Okanagan

Several travel advisories have been issued for the Southern Interior. (Black Press file photo)

Despite warmer temperatures, there are still several travel advisories on highways connecting the Okanagan to other areas of B.C.

DriveBC is warning that heavy snowfall and freezing rain are expected on the Connector (Hwy 97C) between West Kelowna and Merritt, as well as the Coquihalla Hwy 5), Merritt to Hope, and Merritt and Kamloops.

On Highway 3, a travel advisory is in effect between Nine Mile Pit and Goatfell (19 km east of Osoyoos to five km west of Curzon Junction) due to significant freezing rain. There is also a travel advisory from Hedley to Hope with heavy snow or freezing rain through the region.

Avalanche control work is being done on Highway 3 between West Avalanche Gate and East Avalanche Gate, and the road will be closed starting at 6:00 p.m. Dec. 27.

Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley is closed due to an avalanche hazard from Hope to 26 kilometres south of Jackass Mountain Summit.

DriveBC cautions that travellers should expect rapidly deteriorating conditions, consider changing travel plans, and be prepared for closures on short notice. Travel is not recommended unless essential.

Road conditions are available on the DriveBC website.

