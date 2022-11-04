Hwy 93/95 roundabout, at Radium Hot Springs, looking eastbound on Hwy 93.

Travel advisories in effect due to heavy snow on Highway 1, 95 and 93

Travel is not advised on most B.C. Interior highways at this time

A travel advisory is in effect for Highway 95 near Golden, Highway 93 near Radium Hot Springs and Highway 1 near Sicamous due to weather conditions.

Motorists are advised to avoid non-essential travel, closures are to be expected.

An atmospheric river is bringing snow to higher-elevation mountain passes in the B.C. interior. There are reports of multiple vehicle incidents along the Coquihalla, Connector and Highway 3 near Princeton.

Environment Canada is expected between 15 to 25 cm of snow to fall on the Trans-Canada overnight. There is a snowfall warning for Highway 1 from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass. Be prepared to adjust your driving to changing road conditions.

The Trans-Canada remains closed at Kicking Horse Canyon due to highway improvements. All Highway traffic between Golden and Castle Junction is being rerouted via Highway 93s and 95, although a travel advisory is in effect for the area.

