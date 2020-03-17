Transit bus smashes into building after colliding with truck in Kelowna

The incident occurred on Mar. 16. at the intersection of Cadder and Richter

A BC Transit Bus wasn’t able to complete its route on Monday night.

According to the Kelowna RCMP, the bus crashed into a residence after colliding with a pickup truck at the intersection of Cadder Avenue and Richter Street in Kelowna just before 9 p.m.

The GMC Canyon allegedly failed to stop at a red light and collided with the BC Transit Bus, which then struck the corner of a residence on Richter Street.

“We were incredibly fortunate that the only injuries reported were bumps and bruises as a result of this incident,” said const. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“The driver of the GMC Canyon was issued a violation ticket under the BC Motor Vehicle Act for failure to stop at a red light.”

The incident is currently under investigation.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

