(File photo)

Transit bus smashes into building after colliding with truck in Kelowna

The incident occurred on Mar. 16. at the intersection of Cadder and Richter

A BC Transit Bus wasn’t able to complete its route on Monday night.

According to the Kelowna RCMP, the bus crashed into a residence after colliding with a pickup truck at the intersection of Cadder Avenue and Richter Street in Kelowna just before 9 p.m.

The GMC Canyon allegedly failed to stop at a red light and collided with the BC Transit Bus, which then struck the corner of a residence on Richter Street.

“We were incredibly fortunate that the only injuries reported were bumps and bruises as a result of this incident,” said const. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“The driver of the GMC Canyon was issued a violation ticket under the BC Motor Vehicle Act for failure to stop at a red light.”

The incident is currently under investigation.

READ MORE: Vehicle rollover on Highway 97C near West Kelowna

READ MORE: Gas prices drop in Okanagan as world economy continues to plummet

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Okanagan food banks feeling the pinch
Next story
Whistler shuts down for rest of 2019/20 season due to COVID-19

Just Posted

New 50-unit affordable housing facility unveiled in Rutland

Each suite features a kitchenette, bed and bathroom for occupants

Transit bus smashes into building after colliding with truck in Kelowna

The incident occurred on Mar. 16. at the intersection of Cadder and Richter

Gas prices drop in Okanagan as world economy continues to plummet

Gas is as cheap as 109.9 cents per litre in Kelowna

West Kelowna Warriors add depth with two off-season signings

Pat Lawn and Jack Cronin will join the Warriors for the 2020-21 season

Health Minister praises Kelowna MLA for working together during COVID-19 crisis

Norm Letnick is the Liberal Party’s health critic

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

National parks closing visitor services tomorrow

The prime minister announced it as a measure to help ‘flatten the curve’ against COVID-19

How organizations, businesses can go digital during the COVID-19 pandemic

‘An opportunity for organizations that may have been resistant to that idea to try it on for size’

COVID-19 adds a little sunshine to the adventures of a Salmon Arm couple

Timing was perfect for a couple of travellers touring Vietnam

COVID-19: Okanagan Irish pub to pour green beer for 50

Big celebration at Kelly O’Bryans, however, have been postponed over COVID-19

VIDEO: Unique vending machine offering syringes, naloxone coming to B.C. cities

The machine is the invention of Nelson’s SMRT1 Technologies

Whistler shuts down for rest of 2019/20 season due to COVID-19

Decision to reopen won’t come till late April or early May

Avalanche Canada calling for user data amid backcountry business shutdowns

They anticipate forecast uncertainty without help

Health officials explain why not everyone can get swabbed for COVID-19 right now

More than 25,000 have been tested so far

Most Read