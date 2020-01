The highway will be closed until 2 p.m.

The Trans-Canada will be closed east of Revelstoke today starting at 11 a.m. (Google Maps)

The Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden will be closed today (Jan. 24) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for avalanche work.

Drive B.C. said the work is planned between Woolsey Creek Bridge and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk, which is one kilometre west of the eastern boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park.

A detour will not be available.

