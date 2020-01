The highway is estimated to reopen around 7 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed east of Golden until at least 7 p.m. (Google Map image)

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed east of Golden because of the high avalanche hazard.

Drive BC said the highway will be closed in both directions between Golden Donald Upper Road and Yoho Bridge until at least 7 p.m. local time.

The next update will be at 6:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Golden’s unsung heroes help keep traffic flowing along Highway 1

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.