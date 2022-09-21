The derailed CP engine in Revelstoke. The incident occurred at approximately 12 p.m. on a segment of track adjacent to Victoria Rd. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

The derailed CP engine in Revelstoke. The incident occurred at approximately 12 p.m. on a segment of track adjacent to Victoria Rd. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

Train derailment in downtown Revelstoke, CP investigation to be launched

The incident occurred at approximately 12 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 21)

  • Sep. 21, 2022 1:13 p.m.
  • News

A CP train has derailed on the portion of the tracks adjacent to Victoria Rd. in Revelstoke.

The incident occurred at approximately 12 p.m. on Sept. 21 when a Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) locomotive ran past a sign designating the end of a track and derailed on a dead track.

The train cars which were attached to the back have since been moved.

RCMP are currently at the scene of the incident.

According to Brad Templeton, Superintendent of Operations with CP, a crane will have to be brought in from Kamloops to get the train back on the track and to return it to a state where it can be operated and moved.

The derailed CP engine in Revelstoke. The incident occurred at approximately 12 p.m. on a segment of track adjacent to Victoria Rd. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

Templeton added that an investigation will be launched into the cause of the derailment and into the actions of the crew at the time of the incident.

No injuries were sustained in the incident.

It is unclear at this time whether the derailment will impair other operations.

More to come.

READ MORE: The federal government kicks in $5.5M to mitigate natural disaster effects in B.C.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Women’s Shelter starting conversations during Consent Awareness Week

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RevelstokeTrain Derailment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. posts highest rate of unaffordable housing as ownership declines across Canada
Next story
Estimated 29,000 lethal fentanyl doses taken off Okanagan streets

Just Posted

A month-long initiative by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit in the Okanagan led to the seizure of illicit drugs, weapons, firearms, and cash while working to disrupt and lessen opportunities for gang violence (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Estimated 29,000 lethal fentanyl doses taken off Okanagan streets

Matt Maclaren serves up a cheese and wine pairing at Grate Cheesery. (Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)
Great ‘Grate’ cheese comes to Kelowna

From left to right: #12 Brennan Nelson, #25 Aidan Reeves & #26 Christopher Duclair show off the Every Child Matters jerseys to be worn on Truth & Reconciliation Day when the Warriors take on the Wenatchee Wild in their home opener (Photo - West Kelowna Warriors/Contributed)
Every Child Matters jerseys & honouring a former teammate: West Kelowna Warriors home opening weekend

(Photo - Downtown Kelowna/Facebook)
Small Shop Saturday returns to Downtown Kelowna