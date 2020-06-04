Traffic slows down after cyclist struck on Richter, Harvey

The incident occurred around 1:04 p.m. on June 4

Traffic is slow going at the intersection between Richter and Harvey after a cyclist was reportedly struck in the area.

An ambulance responded to the incident and has now left, but the fire department and the RCMP are still on scene.

Police continue to direct traffic.

According to Capital News staff on scene, the cyclist was hit by a dump truck.

Northbound traffic on Highway 97 backed up due to a pedestrian struck. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/01Fwa2i2j0 — michael rodriguez, but a little farther away (@MichaelRdrguez) June 4, 2020

Northbound lanes on Harvey are moving, but traffic is backed up.

We will have more information as details become available.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

