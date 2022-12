The commute into Kelowna from Vernon is taking longer than usual for most drivers this evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash near Oceola Road on Highway 97 around 3p.m. on Dec. 14, heading southbound.

Vehicles were bumper-to-bumper as the right-hand lane was closed off to traffic in the area of Wood Lake.

One traveller said that the front end of a car involved was missing, and that everyone seemed to be out of the vehicle.

car accidentCity of KelownaLake CountryTraffic