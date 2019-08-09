Traffic slow on William R. Bennett Bridge due to collision

Traffic on the William R. Bennett Bridge coming into Kelowna. (Laryn Gilmour - Kelowna Capital News)

Traffic is slow on the William R. Bennett Bridge coming into Kelowna as a collision has closed one lane.

A water truck and an SUV collided near the end of the bridge, backing up traffic across the eastbound lanes on the way from West Kelowna to Kelowna.

A tow truck is on the scene to clear up the area and RCMP are investigating.

A collision on the Bennett Bridge heading into #Kelowna has slowed traffic heading north. More to come @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/kXSORRAKzD — Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) August 9, 2019

This is the second setback on the bridge today, as earlier today a vehicle stalled blocking some morning traffic headed into Kelowna.

#BCHwy97 – Stalled vehicle NB blocking the right lane of the William R. Bennett bridge in #Kelowna. Expect heavy delays and congestion. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 9, 2019

