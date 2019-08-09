Traffic on the William R. Bennett Bridge coming into Kelowna. (Laryn Gilmour - Kelowna Capital News)

Traffic slow on William R. Bennett Bridge due to collision

Traffic barely moving in the eastbound lane

Traffic is slow on the William R. Bennett Bridge coming into Kelowna as a collision has closed one lane.

A water truck and an SUV collided near the end of the bridge, backing up traffic across the eastbound lanes on the way from West Kelowna to Kelowna.

A tow truck is on the scene to clear up the area and RCMP are investigating.

This is the second setback on the bridge today, as earlier today a vehicle stalled blocking some morning traffic headed into Kelowna.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cooler temperatures on the way after Okanagan’s hottest week of the year

Just Posted

She Shed for sale in support of Kelowna Women’s Shelter

Escape to a personal oasis with this hot-ticket auction item for a good cause

Rutland ‘wet’ supportive housing project goes to Kelowna city council

Councillors will vote only on form and character of the building as land is already properly zoned

Welcome home: Foundry Kelowna to reopen following July fire

A small kitchen fire forced the youth mental health centre from its facility for nearly one month

Kelowna Skating Club wins 4 medals at Wild Rose Invitational

The Alberta skating event featured teams from across country

West Kelowna ranks 12th in Canada’s best communities

The rankings come from Maclean’s Magazine, Kelowna grabs 39 out of 415 communities

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

Cooler temperatures on the way after Okanagan’s hottest week of the year

Rain and cooler weather ahead!

‘We made it as far as we could’: Woman gives birth on side of B.C. highway

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

RCMP treating truck fire at Shuswap horse rescue as arson

Fire determined to have been intentionally set with an accelerant

Car, semi involved in Salmon Arm road rage incident on Highway 1

Police report car driver stopped in front of semi to confront its driver

Salmon Arm chips in for big ad in national magazine to leverage #1 status

Ad purchase comes on heels of city’s top community ranking

Grant funding available for youth initiatives

Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen offering two grants of up to $15,000 each

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

North Okanagan ready to horse around at IPE

B.C.’s largest agricultural fair begins its 120th show Aug. 28

Most Read