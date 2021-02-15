Traffic slow on Highway 33 due to incident near Kelowna

Traffic is slow-going on Highway 33 to a vehicle incident about eight kilometres outside of Kelowna on Monday afternoon.
OPEN – #BCHwy33 8km south of #Kelowna reduced to single lane alternating traffic between Cardinal Creek Rd & Falcon Rd due to vehicle recovery. https://t.co/Lw63mAMini
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 16, 2021
According to DriveBC, traffic is alternating between Cardinal Creek Road and Falcon Road as crews work to recover a vehicle. The road was briefly closed in both directions.
Crews are on scene assessing the incident.
More to come.
