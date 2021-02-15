Traffic lined up along Highway 33 on Monday afternoon. (Highway 33 And Joe Rich Valley News/Facebook)

Traffic lined up along Highway 33 on Monday afternoon. (Highway 33 And Joe Rich Valley News/Facebook)

Traffic slow on Highway 33 due to incident near Kelowna

Traffic is alternating between Cardinal Creek Road and Falcon Road following a brief closure

Traffic is slow-going on Highway 33 to a vehicle incident about eight kilometres outside of Kelowna on Monday afternoon.

According to DriveBC, traffic is alternating between Cardinal Creek Road and Falcon Road as crews work to recover a vehicle. The road was briefly closed in both directions.

Crews are on scene assessing the incident.

More to come.

READ MORE: Two die in Highway 1 crash near Kamloops

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
How Canada can capitalize on U.S. auto sector’s abrupt pivot to electric vehicles
Next story
The last remaining waterslides in South Okanagan are closing

Just Posted

Traffic lined up along Highway 33 on Monday afternoon. (Highway 33 And Joe Rich Valley News/Facebook)
Traffic slow on Highway 33 due to incident near Kelowna

Traffic is alternating between Cardinal Creek Road and Falcon Road following a brief closure

Cast members Brian Martin (top row, from left), Vince Walzak, Peter Kaz, Nevada Christensen (middle row, from left), Victor Cumming, Roger Knox and Rebecca Barton (bottom) act out the virtual play Our HOME Town, written by Vernon’s Jason Armstrong, during its three-night run for the Vernon Winter Carnival. (Our HOME Town photo)
Vernon Winter Carnival a virtual hit

Community, businesses support annual event that had to think outside box in 2021

Vernon’s Sam White checks out the gear at a Bass Pro Shop outlet near Tsawwassen on a recent outing from the G.F. Strong Rehabilitation Centre in Vancouver. White, 19, from Vernon, lost the use of his legs in a snowmobile accident Dec. 29 near Enderby. (Facebook photo)
Spirits high for Vernon man recuperating from accident

Sam White, 19, is learning about life in a wheelchair following serious snowmobile accident Dec. 29

A file photo showing snowfall on the Okanagan Connector. (File)
Okanagan Mounties turn travellers back, issue several tickets on Highway 97C

West Kelowna RCMP spent a day last week checking more than 200 vehicles on the Okanagan Connector

Clouds loom over a snowy Enterprise Way out front of the Kelowna Capital News office on a gloomy Family Day Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Cold weather ends, but snow expected throughout the week in Kelowna

Environment Canada forecasts around five centimetres of snow in Kelowna on Monday

Lynda Hartman, 75, visits her 77-year-old husband, Len Hartman, in a “hug tent” set up outside the Juniper Village assisted living center in Louisville, Colo., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
VIDEO: ‘Hug tent’ provides safe embraces at U.S. elderly home

Since the pandemic hit, similar tents have popped up around the country and in places like Brazil

The Osoyoos RV Campground and Waterslides announced that it will be closing its waterslides for good and expanding the RV park. (Dana Lysen Facebook)
The last remaining waterslides in South Okanagan are closing

Osoyoos RV Campground and Waterslides made the announcement on Facebook

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

File photo. (Pixabay)
Dangerous conditions in Whistler area mountains lead to 2nd death in 2 days

This is the second fatality in the area in just two days

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP say an officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle hit a patch of ice and rolled over in Nanaimo, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Mountie sustained serious injuries after vehicle hit ice en route to call in Nanaimo

Officer was admitted to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The incident occurred outside of the fire protection zone. Photo Rick Gullason
Fire in the sky in Princeton

The 1991 Kenworth belonged to Mario’s Towing

(Phil McLachlan - Black Press file)
Two die in Highway 1 crash near Kamloops

Eastbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway remain closed

Jayla Bartziokas takes the puck from dad Jason and pops it in the net as the two played together on the frozen pond by the Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Salmon Arm residents enjoy Valentine’s Day skate on frozen Shuswap Lake

Frozen lake, pond make for fun Family Day weekend outings

Most Read