Traffic slow on Highway 33 due to incident near Kelowna

Traffic lined up along Highway 33 on Monday afternoon. (Highway 33 And Joe Rich Valley News/Facebook)

Traffic is slow-going on Highway 33 to a vehicle incident about eight kilometres outside of Kelowna on Monday afternoon.

OPEN – #BCHwy33 8km south of #Kelowna reduced to single lane alternating traffic between Cardinal Creek Rd & Falcon Rd due to vehicle recovery. https://t.co/Lw63mAMini — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 16, 2021

According to DriveBC, traffic is alternating between Cardinal Creek Road and Falcon Road as crews work to recover a vehicle. The road was briefly closed in both directions.

Crews are on scene assessing the incident.

