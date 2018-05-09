Kelowna townhouse fire knocked down quickly

Kelowna Fire Department responded to small fire Wednesday on Walnut Road.

Kelowna Fire Dispatch quickly brought a fire under control Wednesday afternoon at a townhouse in Kelowna.

The KFD received a 911 call at approximately 1:09 p.m., reporting of smoke coming from a townhouse unit in the 3000 block of Walnut Road.

The first arriving unit identified smoke coming from the second story of one unit in a five-row complex.

Fire crews gained entry into townhouse and knocked down fire on the first floor of unit. Primary search was conducted and found that all occupants had vacated from structure.

Fire crews checked for any extension of fire and none was found. Fire was contain to the single unit and light smoke to adjacent unit. Smoker’s materials was deemed the cause.

Emergency Support Services were notified that the one adult of the unit would not be able to stay in the residence due to heavy damage.

Initial vehicle response was three engines, one rescue, one safety, and one command vehicle.

RCMP, B.C. Ambulance, Fortis and ESS all responded to the scene.

