This home at 235 Nickel Road was the scene of several police visits and a neighbourhood protest. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Townhomes proposed for problem property in Rutland

Neighbours of 235 Nickel Road were subjected to intimidation and harassment through much of 2002

A property in Rutland that was a source of problems for months is slated for a potential townhouse development.

Neighbours around 235 Nickel Road were subjected to intimidation and harassment through much of 2002 from squatters living in the home. Neighbours believed drugs were being dealt on the property, and the house was also subject to several visits by the RCMP.

On Sept. 17, 2022, neighbours held a protest against the activities happening in and around the home, and two days later it was boarded up.

READ MORE: Nickel Road house being boarded up two days after protest in Kelowna

Three days after that, with the assistance of Kelowna mayoral candidate David Habib, the squatters agreed to vacate the property by Sept. 30.

Documents submitted to city hall this week show a rezoning application for 215 and 235 Nickel Road.

Urban Options Planning Corp. is proposing a 12-unit townhouse project.

Conceptual rendering of townhouse project proposed for 215/235 Nickel Road. (Photo/contributed)

READ MORE: Owner of Kelowna problem house finally finds support to evict squatters

