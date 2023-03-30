Townhome development for Raymer Avenue going to Kelowna council

The project includes two three-bedroom and six two-bedroom units

Conceptual rendering of townhome development proposed for 712-722 Raymer Avenue. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Council will consider a development permit application for an eight-unit townhouse at the corner of Raymer Avenue and Richter Street at its April 3 regular meeting.

The project includes two three-bedroom and six two-bedroom units.

The application notes that the development is close to shopping, personal services, and restaurants allowing most errands to be accomplished by walking.

Staff recommends support of the application noting it is family-friendly housing, with three-bedroom units, is consistent with Official Community Plan objectives, and adds density to an urban centre.

READ MORE: Sugary treats and family fun on tap as Kelowna’s MapleFest returns

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownadevelopmentFamily HomesHousing