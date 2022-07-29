Tower Ranch Golf and Country Club ranked first in Kelowna golf courses

Tower Ranch Golf and Country Club nabbed the top spot for Kelowna golf courses in SCOREGolf magazine’s top 100 list in Canada for the sixth time in a row.

Tower Ranch Golf and Country Club (TRGCC), sitting up in the hills overlooking downtown Kelowna and Okanagan Lake, has a reputation for excellence. For six consecutive years now, the course and club got the top ranking for golf courses in Kelowna on SCOREGolf magazine’s top 100 list, but the club said that the list isn’t what drives them.

James Cronk, who’s the acting general manager of TRGCC said that they’re “incredibly pleased” to get the number one spot among several great golf courses in Kelowna.

Cronk credits several elements that set them apart, and contribute to the success of the course.

“You have to give credit to the course itself. Thomas McBroom designed a spectacular golf course on an amazing piece of property,” said Cronk.

The natural beauty of the course is just one aspect of the fame that Cronk credits.

“Our team does a fantastic job. We’re often known as being the best conditioned golf course in Kelowna. And then lastly, I’d say we got a great team of staff that make it a fun place to be,” said Cronk.

Being on a list like the top 100 can help generate business, but Cronk said it’s not their priority.

“I don’t think we do what we do because of lists or rankings. We’re always trying to do better,” said Cronk.

Despite the high rankings, TRGCC is a public club, meaning anyone can come and take on the challenging course.

Out of over 2,200 golf courses across Canada, SCOREGolf choose only the best for their top 100 list. While TRGCC took the top spot in Kelowna, they were 59th overall. Other notable courses in the area were Tobiano in Kamloops, which came in at 26th, Predator Ridge’s “Ridge” course at 32nd in Vernon, and Predator Ridge’s “Predator” course at 90—also in Vernon. Cabot Cliffs in Inverness, N.S. was crowned the best in Canada for the sixth year in a row.

READ MORE: ‘Safety is paramount’: Kelowna nightlife can be a zoo sometime

READ MORE: Have fun, but stay safe on Okanagan Lake this weekend: Kelowna RCMP

@ZacharyDelaney

zach.delaney@revelstkokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaGolf