A Bernese Mountain pup has his first interaction with snow as SilverStar Mountain Resort surprised a group of young skiiers with the eight-week old puppies. (SilverStar Mountain Resort photo)

Top videos for 2018: Our adorable furry friends

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Black Press Media is looking back at some of the top stories and videos of the past year in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Our adorable furry friends placed at number then in the top 10 video countdown.

To kick off the countdown we are going to start on a lighter note as we go through some of the best, and most adorable, animal videos submitted.

Moose seemed to be the focus of a lot of caught-on-camera videos this year from them high jumping to running alongside cars and the large beasts munching on Halloween treats.

Onlookers also “oohed” and “aahed” as a beaver collected sticks to build his more affordable home in downtown Kelowna this spring.

Who could keep a frown on their face when SilverStar Mountain Resort shared the perfect pairing – powder and puppies.

And who could forget the battle barnyard royale out of Princeton where an age old question was finally answered, which farm animal can eat the most watermelon?

WATCH MORE: Wild animals, crazy stunts: Here’s what went viral in B.C. for 2018

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mattis exit not likely to damage Canada-U.S. security ties: experts

Just Posted

Year in Review: No. 7 Okanagan Rail Trail opens

In three years, Kelowna, Lake Country, the Okanagan Indian Band, and the… Continue reading

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Car fire in Kelowna

Police responded to a call in the 1200 block of Thompson Road

Rockets’ Lassi Thomson released from Team Finland

The defenceman will not join Finland at the World Juniors

Updated: West Kelowna man arrested after threatening police

Residents are reporting a heavy police presence

Top videos for 2018: Our adorable furry friends

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Luongo dreams of another playoff run: ‘I just want to get a taste of that’

Former Vancouver Canuck Roberto Luongo is in his 19th NHL season

Canadian sports fans win as longtime broadcast rivals force raised game

Five of the seven Canadian NHL teams could reach the playoffs this spring

Mattis exit not likely to damage Canada-U.S. security ties: experts

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced this week he’d resign as of the end of February

Letter: Scrapping old English songs not the answer

Kelowna - There is nothing wrong with the “Baby, it’s cold outside” original lyrics.

Letter: Legalizing marijuana saves tax dollars

Kelowna - Despite the controversy, marijuana was legalized in Canada on Oct. 17

Letter: Taking the knee the right thing to do

A Kelowna student provides her perspective

Letter: KGH should take vegan friendly approach to food

The perks of having a plant based meal, according to one Kelowna reader

Letter: PR system ‘takeover attempt’ by special interest groups

One reader in Kelowna weighs into the debate

Most Read