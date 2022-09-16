(RDCO/Submitted)

Too much garbage being put in Central Okanagan recycling: Audit

Glass and plastic bags cannot be recycled in curbside recycling

The Central Okanagan needs to step up their recycling game, according to the regional district.

Recent audits of curbside residential recycling in the Central Okanagan found that curbside recycling bins are being contaminated with garbage.

As a result, municipalities may be subject to stiff penalties if the trend continues.

“Carts with contamination will be left behind on collection day,” said Regional District of Central Okanagan Manager of Engineering Services Travis Kendel.

The most common recycling contaminants are:

  • Household garbage;
  • Glass;
  • Juice boxes;
  • Durable plastics such as laundry baskets, toys, tarps, garden hoses;
  • Flexible plastics (bags and cling-wrap);
  • Books;
  • Construction material;
  • Textiles such as clothes, shoes, bedding, pillows;
  • Hazardous waste such as electronics, batteries and propane tanks;
  • Styrofoam.

‘Bagged recycling’ is also a common contaminant. Recycling materials should always be placed loose and not inside a plastic bag.

Glass and hazardous waste should be disposed of at a recycling depot.

To find out more about what to recycle in your curbside cart or at a depot, visit rdco.com/recycle, download the free Recycle Coach App, or call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250.

