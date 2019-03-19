Brandon Panopoulos on the staircase of the future headquarters of TKI Construction in Rutland. Sydney Morton/ Kelowna Capital News

TKI Construction looks forward to being part of Rutland

The company is renovating the old AG Outdoor Superstore

TKI Construction is just starting to feel the strong sense of community Rutland has to offer.

The construction company, founded by Brandon Panopoulos, is breathing new life into an the barn-like building that housed AG Outdoor Superstore for 43 years. The new three-storey head quarters will blend together the rustic exposed timber support beams that consist of one piece of wood, has live edge trims to new glass walls and an original timber wall.

“It makes no sense (financially) for us to do this as a company but I want to build something that my employees will enjoy,” said Panopoulos. “When you do a renovation of a building you are able to think about things in a different way, and for us this was an opportunity to embrace what the building looks like.”

The office will feature a full gym in the basement, tool and equipment storage and on the third floor there is a conference room that will double as a place for the annual staff Christmas party.

“At first glance you would think this building wouldn’t necessarily work for us, but when we had a look at it we were able to visualize and see that we could tailor it to work for us… we still wanted to keep the character of the building and not lose any of the details,” said Panopoulos.

He said that so far residents have been excited about the renovations happening to the building and that the location will allow his employees to visit local restaurants easily for lunch and they are within close proximity of Mara Lumber Home Building Centre. At their soon to be old location, tucked in behind Orchard Ford Panopoulos said they were isolated and that he now looks forward to being a part of the Rutland community.

“Everyone seems to be really supportive with what we are doing, it’s a nice feeling and that goes hand-in-hand with our company culture because we are really about teamwork and family, so if we are going to be a part of a community that is like that, it is only going to add to what we are trying to do,” said Panopoulos.

The future headquarters of TKI Construction in Rutland. Sydney Morton/ Kelowna Capital News

The future headquarters of TKI Construction in Rutland. Sydney Morton/ Kelowna Capital News

Most Read