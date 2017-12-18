‘Tis the season for giving

Many community groups have been supporting the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs. - Image: Contributed

Okanagan Community comes together to help kids at Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs

The Okanagan’s generosity is shining through this holiday season with donations of all kinds pouring in to help support children, youth and families who need us the most.

One example is at the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs, where holiday giving appears to be at an all-time high.

“I don’t remember a year that I have been this busy working with, collecting and distributing donations to our children, youth and families,” said Richelle Leckey, community engagement coordinator, Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs.

“The Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs office has turned into a holiday workshop of collected donations, 50 pairs of New Balance Shoes, Hampers for our Adopt a Family program, as well as clothing, food, toys and hygiene products for Clubs and Youth Centre’s. The magnitude of support is amazing.”

Recognizing the organizations and individuals who have come together to make a difference is the least the boys and girls clubs can do.

The club would like to thank Country RV, Mr. Lube, Interior Savings, Kal Tire, KF Aerospace, Karing Friends Foundation, Shaw and Shaw Employees, The Home Depot, Jiffy Lube Kelowna, Caroling for a Cause, Rayburns Marine, BC Tree Fruits, New Balance, Old Navy and all of the Adopt a Family Donors.

“Thank you for believing that every kid deserves the opportunity to discover and achieve their dreams and to experience the joy of the season,” said Leckey. “Thank you to everyone in our community on behalf of the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs and the children, youth and families we serve. You are making a difference.”

The club is still accepting donations for its Great Futures Start Here – Gift of Giving Campaign. Everyone who donates online will be entered for a chance to win a WestJet Gift of Flight for two flying anywhere WestJet Flies.

