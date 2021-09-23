Tips sought a year after body found in burned vehicle: North Okanagan RCMP

Do you know who killed Erin Borgford?

An autopsy of human remains found in a burned-out SUV discovered off Westside Road Sept. 20, 2020, are those of Erin Chelsea Borgford, 27, of Whitehorse. Her death is being treated as a homicide. (RCMP Handout)

It’s been one year since the remains of 27-year-old Erin Chelsea Borgford were discovered in a burned-out vehicle off Westside Road and police are still looking for more information.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP reported to calls of a vehicle fire on Louis Estates Road on Sept. 20, 2020. When firefighters doused the blaze, they discovered human remains and major crime investigators were called in.

An autopsy on Oct. 2, 2020, confirmed the remains belonged to Borgford, who was residing in Whitehorse at the time of her death.

“This week marks the anniversary of the discovery of Erin’s remains. While the investigation remains active and ongoing and a continued priority for the officers investigating her death, they continue to seek more information,” BC RCMP Staff-Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said Thursday, Sept. 21.

Two new photos of the burned-out vehicle were released “in the hopes that it may job someone’s memory,” Shoihet said.

“And to encourage those who have information to come and speak with police.”

Borgford’s death was one of two homicides in 12 days that police were investigating.

On Oct. 1, 2020, police responded to a medical distress call in Coldstream. A Vernon man, who had been shot, tried to gain entry into a home. The homeowner happened to be a medical professional who provided enhanced care ahead of the paramedics’ arrival.

Zacheriah Bradley, 27, died in hospital from his injuries.

Major crimes was investigating both homicides and police said “investigative teams are aware of the geographic proximity of the two cases.”

Both incidents were believed to be targeted and were deemed “not random in nature,” media relations officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said Oct. 6, 2020.

Both victims were linked to the Yukon drug trade.

Borgford and Bradley both faced drug charges for the purpose of trafficking in unrelated incidents more than three years apart. It is unconfirmed if the two victims knew each other.

If you have information about Borgford’s death you are asked to contact the SED MCU tipline at 1-877-987-8477.

