Small loads of residential yard waste will remain free at all CSRD landfills and transfer stations, but a tipping fee applied to bulk loads of yard and garden waste disposed of at Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) landfills comes into effect March 1. (CSRD photo)

Small loads of residential yard waste will remain free at all CSRD landfills and transfer stations, but a tipping fee applied to bulk loads of yard and garden waste disposed of at Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) landfills comes into effect March 1. (CSRD photo)

Tipping fee charge for bulk yard waste coming to North Okanagan-Shuswap district

Small vehicles still free, but larger vehicles disposing waste at CSRD landfills facing tipping fee

There will be a tipping fee applied to bulk loads of yard and garden waste disposed of at Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) landfills beginning March 1.

That includes the sites near Falkland – Glenemma, located at 3125 McTavish Road, and the unscaled site at 2870 Wetaskiwin Road.

The purpose of this fee change is to standardize disposal rates for larger commercial-type operations doing land clearing-type activities.

The fee will be $80/tonne for disposal of land clearing or yard waste brought to the landfill in large vehicles or trailers. Larger vehicles/trailers are defined as anything with two or more rear axles and examples may include:

  • all tandem-axle trucks;
  • all tandem-axle dump/bin trucks;
  • all tandem-axle trailers.

Free disposal of yard and garden waste will remain in place for smaller vehicles or trailers with a single axle including:

  • cars;
  • SUVs;
  • pick-up trucks;
  • single-axle dump/bin trucks;
  • single-axle trailers.

In addition, CSRD transfer stations will no longer be accepting loads of yard waste from tandem-axle vehicles. These large vehicles will have to go to a CSRD landfill for disposal. This will ensure there will be available space for residents to drop off their yard waste at transfer stations.

In January 2018, the CSRD adopted the free yard waste disposal program, which was designed to give residents access to an environmentally-friendly, economical solution to yard-waste disposal of items like leaves, grass clippings and branches. This has helped reduce open burning and illegal dumping of this type of waste.

Since this change, however, an increasing number of individuals and commercial businesses are bringing in large loads of land-clearing waste using heavy equipment. The large loads are overwhelming the space at transfer stations. This is also causing problems with composting, as much of the waste can not be processed properly due to the amount of stumps, rocks and soil in the loads.

As part of this, the CSRD is reducing the current tipping fee of $160/tonne for land-clearing waste to $80/tonne. This will simplify the load assessments for landfill workers because the rate for disposing of land-clearing waste in a tandem-axle vehicle will now be the same $80/tonne yard-waste disposal rate.

READ MORE: Dog control survey results roll in for North Okanagan-Shuswap

READ MORE: Regional district contributes cash for Falkland rink roof


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coldstream called out for lack of rental housing
Next story
Victoria councillor faces racism after holiday travel

Just Posted

Small loads of residential yard waste will remain free at all CSRD landfills and transfer stations, but a tipping fee applied to bulk loads of yard and garden waste disposed of at Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) landfills comes into effect March 1. (Pixabay photo)
Tipping fee charge for bulk yard waste coming to North Okanagan-Shuswap district

Small vehicles still free, but larger vehicles disposing waste at CSRD landfills facing tipping fee

More affordable housing units are needed not just in Vernon, but all neighbouring jurisdictions and Vernon says it’s time for Coldstream to get on board. (Morning Star file photo)
Coldstream called out for lack of rental housing

Vernon urging its neighbour to “step up to the plate” and allow more affordable places to lives

Morning Star file photo The Vernon swimming pool will host free events Sunday and Monday.
Vernon pool reopens after week-long closure

Lanes, leisure and hot tub back up and running Feb. 23

The City of Vernon’s application to the B.C. Supreme Court for a judicial review and to overturn a Labour Relations Board reconsideration panel ruling in the case of a terminated fire captain has been dismissed. (File photo)
BC Supreme Court dismisses City of Vernon application

City sought judicial review, overturning of board decision in relation to terminated fire captain

Black Press file photo.
Interior Health: 6 new deaths and 67 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

An outbreak has been declared at Kelowna General Hospital

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
COVID variants at 7 B.C. schools as weekend sees 1,428 new infections, 8 deaths

There are 4,560 active cases of COVID-19 in the province

BC Ferries carried 2.9 million passengers and 1.6 million vehicles during the final three months of 2020, a decrease of 39.6 per cent and 22.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ passenger count down 42 per cent as red ink dots third quarter report

Losses would have been worse without federal-provincial funding

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Victoria Coun. Sharmarke Dubow faced said the racism he faced after his holiday travels are a reminder that anti-Black racism exists in our community. (Photo by Quinton Gordon)
Victoria councillor faces racism after holiday travel

Sharmarke Dubow’s career focuses on marginalized communities

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The association representing woodstoves is fighting bans by municipal governments in the Comox Valley. File photo
Industry fighting back against B.C. woodstove bans

Clean-air advocates not sold on industry data about new stoves

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

It took a helicopter to find missing Hope man after he failed to return from an overnight hiking trip in Manning Park. (File photo)
GSAR helicopter plucks missing hiker off Manning Park mountain top

RCMP Sergeant urges all backcountry users to carry satellite communication devices

Summerland Royal Bank. (John Arendt Summerland Review)
Former Summerland Royal Bank employee faces fraud charges

RBC says they have reimbursed the affected clients

Most Read