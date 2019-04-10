Time to boil your water in Peachland

The District of Peachland instituted a water quality advisory, effective immediately.

With the turbidity of the source waters increasing above 1 NTU, the District of Peachland instituted a water quality advisory, effective immediately.

While the associated health risks are minimal, Interior Health recommends that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems and anyone seeking additional protection drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice.

READ MORE: BOIL WATER IN SOUTHEAST KELOWNA

For those at-risk populations, water intended for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Opioid overdoses claimed more than 3,200 lives in first nine months of 2018
Next story
Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Just Posted

Fred Skeleton Theatre Company brings virtual world to life in new play

The Nether will be presented April 18 to 27

UBC Okanagan medical student makes difference for breast cancer patients

The research compared re-operation rates for breast cancer patients before and after a new surgical guideline was introduced five years ago.

Central Okanagan preparing for flooding, landslides

There is potential risk of high groundwater issues, including saturated soil and land slippages

Kelowna to host inaugural Freeride Days at Big White bike festival

The four day mountain biking event comes July 11 to 14

Time to boil your water in Peachland

The District of Peachland instituted a water quality advisory, effective immediately.

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears

The company says it has reiterated and clarified its policy to all staff

‘Pay $50,000 for water or leave,’ B.C. First Nation tells non-member residents

Chief says demand for non-member payment part of goal to have boil-water advisory lifted

Ryan Reynolds-produced family game show ‘Don’t’ coming to ABC

Show is being described as both ‘comedic’ and ‘physical’

Book-banning discussed as Chilliwack trustee’s motion on parental consent fails

‘This is Alabama time, and we should stay away from it,’ board chair argues

Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Ben Tyner disappeared on Jan. 28

LETTER: Governments are elected to make decisions

Our governments have had a history of believing that immigration is essential for Canada

Wildfire breaks out near Pemberton

The blaze is 50 hectares

Okanagan city chews on homlessness, attainable housing strategies

Multi-page report with recommendations submitted to Vernon council

Most Read