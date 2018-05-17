Thunderstorms headed to the Okanagan

Environment Canada re-issued their special weather statement this morning,

Showers and thunderstorms are on their way to the Okanagan, and from Vernon in the north to Penticton in the south it’s expected to cause trouble.

Environment Canada re-issued their special weather statement this morning, and it says there’s a greater risk of overland flooding due to to 20 to 40 milimetres forecast rainfall set to begin today and end late Friday.

READ MORE: FLOOD PROTECTION IS ON ITS WAY

Today and Friday showers will continue over the Kootenays and will spread west towards the Okanagan Valley Thursday afternoon. Embedded thunderstorms and the continued risk of heavy downpours are possible in these areas.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

