The Ripper Chair. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The Ripper Chair. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Thunder Bay man dies in skiing accident at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Denis Beaupre, 68, was skiing in the Ripper Chair area when the accident occurred

A Thunder Bay man tragically died in an accident at Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) last week.

According to Peter Nielsen, Vice President of Operations at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Denis Beaupre of Thunder Bay died while skiing at RMR on Mar. 10.

“Our main focus is just extending our condolences to the friends and family of the victim,” said Nielsen.

Beaupre, 68, was involved in an incident in the area of the Ripper Chair at RMR and was found unconscious and unresponsive by ski patrol.

Patrollers administered first aid to Beaupre, and he was immediately transported to Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke via helicopter. He was later pronounced dead.

“I’m very proud of our first responders and our patrol team and how they handled the situation,” added Nielsen.

After the news broke of his death, the Thunder Bay ski community shared an out pour of support for Beaupre and his family.

More to come.

READ MORE: Second annual Local Artist Bee Box Challenge seeking Revelstoke artist

READ MORE: Researcher calls for more wild horse protections after 17 shot dead in rural B.C.

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AccidentsRevelstokeskiing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna music teacher and worship leader maintains innocence in trial for sex assault of child

Just Posted

Photo of Neil Wong from 2012 Kelowna Capital News article titled ‘Kelowna Secondary School opening doors for music students’. (Kolby Zinger-Harris/Contributed)
Kelowna music teacher and worship leader maintains innocence in trial for sex assault of child

The Kelowna Rockets take on the Kamloops Blazers in a home-and-home series this weekend. (@kelowna_rockets/Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets set for home-and-home weekend against Kamloops

District of Peachland offices. (Gary Barnes/West K News)
Traffic safety concerns for Peachland council over housing development

events
What’s Happening in Kelowna: Spring into wellness

Pop-up banner image