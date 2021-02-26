Three vehicles collide on main Vernon road

Emergency crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash at a busy intersection in Vernon.
A T-bone incident at 32nd Street and 41st Avenue is slowing traffic Friday afternoon.
Crews were called just before 12:15 p.m. Feb. 26 for reports of a two-vehicle collision, but upon arrival, they learned a third vehicle was involved.
Crews are responding to a two-vehicle collision at 32nd Street and 41st Avenue #VernonBC #Tbone Motorists may expect delays.
Police and ambulance are on scene to divert traffic and tend to patients.
The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
