Three vehicle crash on Highway 33. Twila Amato, Black Press Media.

UPDATE: Three-vehicle crash involving bus on Highway 33

Highway 33 is slow going in both directions

UPDATE: 4:18 p.m.

The driver of a red car that collided with the back of a bus on Highway 33 was looked over by paramedics on scene but did not go to hospital.

According to fire crews, the bus was stopped on Highway 33 when it was hit by the red car. The red car was subsequently hit from behind by a grey vehicle.

Traffic is backed up on Highway 33 while crews clear the scene.

Emergency crews are on scene of Highway 33 and Kneller Road following a three-vehicle collision involving a transit bus.

According to a witness on scene, a red car slammed into the back of a BC Transit bus, causing a grey vehicle to hit the red car from behind.

The crash happened just before 3:45 p.m. Highway 33 is reduced to one lane headed east and traffic is slow going in both directions.

Gertsmar Road is blocked to traffic at Highway 33.

It’s unclear if anyone on the bus or in the other vehicles were injured.

More to come.

