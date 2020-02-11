Three Kelowna businesses nominated for 2020 BC Tourism Industry Awards

The annual award ceremony recognizes excellence in the province’s tourism sector

Three local businesses have been announced as finalists of the 2020 BC Tourism Awards, which will be presented on Mar. 5 at the Victoria Conference Centre as part of the annual BC Tourism Industry Conference.

Big White Ski Resort and Okopogo Tours have been nominated for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture – Accessible Tourism Award.

The award recognizes a BC-based tourism business/attraction that has made a significant contribution towards making BC an inclusive and welcoming destination for everyone.

Wicked Wine Tours’ Gerald Lafortune has also been nominated for the GoRVing Canada Customer Service Award. The award recognizes frontline employees whose exceptional customer service contributed to outstanding travel experiences for visitors.

READ MORE: Regional District Central Okanagan looks to create poverty reduction strategy

The 2020 BC Tourism Industry Awards recognize excellence in the province’s $18.4 billion visitor economy.

“Recipients best exemplify outstanding service, solid business practices, innovative marketing, and deliver tourism experiences that contribute to the success of BC’s tourism industry,” states press from the BC Tourism Industry Conference.

For more information on this year’s conference, visit www.bctourismconference.ca

READ MORE: Iconic comedian set to perform in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.