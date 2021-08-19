Northwestern parts of the Thomas Creek fire have been changed to a modified response classification. (BC Wildfire)

Northwestern parts of the Thomas Creek fire have been changed to a modified response classification. (BC Wildfire)

Thomas Creek and Nk’Mip wildfires see minimal growth

Both fires are still out of control but are cooperating with fire crews

While the two largest South Okanagan fires continue to burn, Thursday provided some good news on the fighting front.

Both the Nk’Mip and Thomas Creek fires remain out of control, with northwestern parts of the Thomas Creek fire having been updated to a modified response classification of firefighting after seeing no growth of the blaze.

Thomas Creek is now burning around 10,600 hectares in size with primarily benign fire behaviour as of Wednesday (Aug. 18) with burning areas within containment lines being cleaned up by fire crews.

The Nk’Mip fire, burning just over 20,000 hectares, saw small hand ignitions on Wednesday with more planned for Thursday.

However, according to the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Thursday’s ignitions are being moved to Friday due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Planned ignitions are done when there is fuel remaining between a guard line and the fire, and when weather conditions are cooler with favourable winds.

They’re used as a measure to use up the fuel without providing any immediate danger to crews or surrounding areas.

Both fires remain the only ones in the South Okanagan region.

Evacuation orders for the Mount Baldy area remain while the Osoyoos Indian Band has rescinded an evacuation alert for around 150 homes in the Nk’Mip Road area and and Area 27.

READ MORE: Cooler weather helping Mount Law fire above Peachland

READ MORE: Thomas Creek fire showing benign fire behaviour

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
RCMP investigating homicide of 30-year-old Kelowna man in Nanaimo
Next story
Election 2021: Voting rights did not always extend to all Canadians

Just Posted

Brentt Call, a firefighters with Utah Taskforce One, walks through a burned over area of the Bootleg Fire east of Klamath Falls as crews work to stop the largest wildfire in the United States so far this season. The Princess Patricia���s Canadian Light Infantry celebrated the regiment���s 107th birthday fighting the Thomas Creek fire on Aug. 10. (BC Wildfire)
Fatigue setting in for fire crews battling B.C. infernos as 258 blazes burn

John (from left), Brad and Al Thorlakson of Vernon-based Tolko Industries gather at the Lavington Planer Mill where it all began for the company 65 years ago in 1956. (tolko.com)
Vernon-based lumber giant harvests 65 years

Firefighter Thomas Matthews (shown working at a house fire taken some time ago) and his partner from Vernon have lost all of their possessions, including their residence, to the White Rock Lake wildfire. A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the pair. (gofundme.com photo)
Community rallies for firefighter who lost Vernon-area home

A car clipped a power pole and ended up going over the embankment on BX Road in Vernon Thursday afternoon, Aug. 19. The driver and lone occupant walked away from the incident. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
No injuries as Vernon car heads over embankment