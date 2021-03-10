A letter to City of Armstrong council calls for more action to slow traffic in school zones after a child was clipped in a crosswalk in late January 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

A letter to City of Armstrong council calls for more action to slow traffic in school zones after a child was clipped in a crosswalk in late January 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

‘This is serious’: Armstrong mayor on near-misses in crosswalks

City to consider extra safety measures for problematic intersections

The City of Armstrong is looking into sidewalk safety after a series of complaints regarding dangerous motorists and near-misses involving children came forward to council and police.

A boy was “clipped” by a vehicle while he was crossing near Armstrong Elementary School in January, but this isn’t an isolated incident.

Today (March 10), an Armstrong resident took to social media saying he witnessed his neighbour’s son almost get hit by a vehicle while crossing Becker Street on his way to school.

Clint Wiebe said if he hadn’t honked his horn when he did, the boy would have likely been struck.

“This is serious,” Mayor Chris Pieper said. “We know that. We received another letter from a parent asking that a four-way stop be set up at Becker and Rosedale.

“We’ll look at that and other ways to improve safety not just there, but for the whole town,” he said.

Bruce Austin first wrote council in October last year calling for a crosswalk at the problematic intersection, but said he never heard back. In a new letter, which was included in the March 8 council agenda, Austin stepped it up a notch urging for a four-way stop.

“With the weather starting to get better, motorcycles and vehicles are already speeding, more than in winter conditions on Rosedale Avenue (Racedaily)…,” Austin wrote. “I have asked many residents in the area and they all say this would be great to have.”

In February, Melanie Law Oke called for traffic calming strategies. Speed bumps, more photo radar and sidewalks were among her suggested solutions.

Community Services manager Warren Smith is compiling comments from the public regarding crosswalks and speed reduction to bring to council once it’s complete.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have been contacted for comment.

READ MORE: Traffic calming strategies called for after child clipped in Armstrong crosswalk

READ MORE: Enderby man dies in crash off Salmon River Road

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
160,000 individuals, couples still waiting to receive their BC Recovery Benefit
Next story
Kelowna man convicted of charges related to police pursuit, serious crash

Just Posted

Kelowna Law Courts. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Vernon teacher on trial in Kelowna for decades-old sex crimes against minors

Anoop Singh Klair charged with several sex crimes alleged to have been committed in Vernon between late-1999 and 2003

Team B.C. defeated Team Northwest Territories 10-5 in nine ends Wednesday, March 10, at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championship in Calgary. (CANADIAN PRESS - file photo)
B.C. bounces back at Brier with decisive win

A 10-5 win over the Northwest Territories leaves B.C. at 2-4 and on the outside looking in for a championship round berth

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Alleged victim testifies about sexual assault in Vernon teacher’s trial

One of Anoop Klair’s alleged victims detailed his allegations in court on Wednesday

The City of Vernon is in the bidding stage for a project that will restore the shoreline of Okanagan Lake at 8130 Tronson Road, to make it more accessible for recreational use. The bidding period closes March 30, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon adding new public access point to Okanagan Lake

The city is seeking a contractor to conduct shoreline restoration off Tronson Road

John Michael Aronson. (RCMP handout)
Kelowna man convicted of charges related to police pursuit, serious crash

John Michael Aronson has been found guilty for several charges related to a Sept. 23, 2019 police chase, crash

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. government won’t release Telus contract on vaccine appointment call centres

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix were repeatedly asked during question period

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Pathways
Interior Health not budging on decision to pull funding from Penticton addictions centre

IH will start hiring a team soon to take over addiction services

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Housing has proposed that Victory Church shelter at 352 Winnipeg Street in Penticton be extended until March 31, 2022. It was originally intended to be a shelter April 1, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton city council meets to discuss BC Housing demands

BC Housing said it may override council’s decision to reject shelter extension

Japanese-Canadian dancer Jennifer inside a newly-installed “dance bubble,” part of Tourism Vancouver’s latest effort to draw locals back to the downtown core. (Small Stage)
VIDEO: Array of COVID-safe ‘dance bubbles’ installed in downtown Vancouver

Nighttime performances scheduled to take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this month

The virtual 2021 BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference meets virtually March 8 to 12.
BC tourism sector targets ‘Mission Possible’ during virtual conference

Tourism Industry Association of BC and the BC Hotel Association co-host conference March 8 to 12

A passenger bus involved in an accident along a logging road Friday night is carried from the crash scene by a tow-truck near Bamfield, B.C. on Saturday, September 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Coroner says lack of seatbelts a factor in fatal Bamfield bus crash

2019 rollover killed two 18-year-old University of Victoria students during a field trip

Most Read