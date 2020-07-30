Scrap metal was stolen from an auto repair shop in Lake Country Thursday, July 30. (Surveillance image)

Third theft in a month from Lake Country business

Surveillance helping RCMP track down suspect

Surveillance is hoped to help put an end to theft plaguing a Lake Country business.

Diebel Auto Repair suffered yet another theft early July 30.

“This is our third break in, in a month,” Brittany Diebel said. “Hung around for 20 minutes stealing our scrap metal.”

The Glenmore Road repair shop wasn’t the only one visited.

“He attempted to break into M&M performance as well but got spooked,” Diebel said. “Between their footage and ours, cops have a license plate and a name.”

READ MORE: Fire destroys Lumby home

READ MORE: Gnomes smashed, stolen from SilverStar

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessRCMPtheft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Devastating’ day of overdose calls in Kelowna: Paramedics

Just Posted

Third theft in a month from Lake Country business

Surveillance helping RCMP track down suspect

Temperatures to reach close to 40 C across Okanagan-Shuswap

A risk of a thunderstorm is also forecast for the region

Fire destroys Lumby home

Fundraisers have been organized to assist the family that lost their home and possessions in the blaze

Okanagan Regional Library branches open with COVID-19 safety measures

The ORL has entered Phase 3 of its pandemic reopening plan

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Medium is the message, once again

Former newspaper editor reflects on the changes in media

VIDEO: B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

85% of B.C. wildfires since April have been human-caused

August is usually the hottest month of the year – bringing with it most of B.C.’s wildfires

West Kelowna residents launch petition to keep short term rentals illegal

City councillor Rick de Jong said he receives multiple emails a week from concerned residents

‘Devastating’ day of overdose calls in Kelowna: Paramedics

Paramedics responded to 12 overdose calls in the community on Wednesday — four times the daily average

51-unit Kelowna supportive housing opens next month

Stephen Village will provide housing for people who have struggled to find stable housing

COVID-19: Minimum income for farm tax status waived in B.C.

B.C. Liberals want to allow food sale from home kitchens

Employee at Sun Peaks Resort tests positive for COVID-19

The resort, near Kamloops, called the infected person “a non-guest facing resort employee”

‘Dangerous game’ on rail line killed Surrey teen in 2018: B.C. coroner

Jack Stroud, 15, died on July 4, 2018 after being struck by a train

BC Ferries passengers travelling for medical reasons to get priority boarding

To qualify for priority boarding, a passenger will need to provide a doctor’s letter

Most Read