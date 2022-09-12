Thieves target Central Okanagan Search and Rescue vehicle

Second theft in just over a year

Another break-in to a Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) vehicle has the team calling for a more secure location.

Thieves hit COSAR’s command vehicle on the morning of Sept. 12, destroying the dash and taking items that are crucial for searches and to create a command post for natural disasters.

The theft comes just one year after a COSAR equipment trailer was broken into in Sept. 2021, when medical supplies, flare packs, radios and LED lights were stolen.

COSAR President Brad Trites called the situation “disheartening to the members who volunteer their time and energy to serve the public.

“Since the vehicle will now be in for repairs this situation reduces our operational capabilities.”

Trites added that as COSAR services have expanded, so has the need for more storage space for its crucial equipment.

“We have run out of secure storage for our equipment and things like our command unit and the trailer have to be left outside.”

COSAR is working with the Regional District of the Central Okanagan in trying to find a larger headquarters.

