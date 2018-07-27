The mall was open Friday morning, though the entrance was blocked off. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star) The mall was open Friday morning, though the entrance was blocked off. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)

UPDATE: Thieves smash through Vernon’s Village Green mall in break-in

The suspects crashed through the mall doors with a truck.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating a break and enter that occurred overnight at the Village Green Centre Friday morning in an apparent theft at the Peoples Jewellers store.

The incident occurred at 3:10 a.m. Attending officers found the east side entrance of the mall had been breached by a vehicle driving through the doors.

Two masked suspects, wearing dark clothing, drove a truck through the doors of the main entrance and through the hall before crashing into Peoples Jewellers. Mall employees suggested the purpose of the smash-in was to rob the jewellery store. After gaining entry to the store, they were able to obtain an undetermined amount of jewellery. The vehicle was then driven from the mall prior to police arriving and has not been located.

Witnesses said the cleaning staff were on the scene when the alarms went off, prompting them to seek safety in the washroom.

The mall is open for shoppers but has been sectioned off for cleaning.

At this time, the police are looking for a Toyota FJ Cruiser, cream in colour that will have significant damage to the front end and will be missing a side-view mirror, said Const. Kelly Brett. The investigation is still in its early stages and officers are working with mall staff to determine what was taken from the jewellery store at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com

This vehicle of a Toyota FJ cruiser matching the description of the vehicle used in the Vernon break and enter. The vehicle will have significant damage to the front end and will be missing a side view mirror. (Photo contributed)

