They came for the deals

Shoppers descend on Orchard Park Shopping Centre on Boxing Day in Kelowna

Some people just came to check it out, others really wanted a deal, but either way, the shoppers that braved Orchard Park Shopping Centre in Kelowna were caught up in the mayhem that is Boxing Day.

From last minute shoppers who had yet to celebrate Christmas with family, to those looking for new winter jackets, to a few that were after a specific sale, consumers in Kelowna weren’t about to miss out on this annual event.

Related: Boxing Day madness begins

However one woman told the Capital News she just came to the mall because her daughter wanted to shop, another man said it was his way of spending time with his sisters, and a woman said it was her first Boxing Day shop ever and that she just wanted to check it out.

According to the Better Business Bureau, one in five Canadians is expected to take part in the Boxing Day madness— although that number is down from last year.

Check out the video below to see what people said about this year’s sales on Boxing Day.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
