Activist Gladys Radek places posters on the Vernon courthouse grass ahead of Curtis Wayne Sagmoen's police assault charge comes before a judge via teleconference April 8, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

‘There needs to be more accountability’: Protesters impatient with Sagmoen court process

Arrest warrant rescinded for Curtis Sagmoen after lawyer makes court appearance

A long drawn out court hearing nearly ended in a return to custody for Curtis Sagmoen, whose lawyer appeared in Vernon court Thursday afternoon just in time to have a warrant for the high-profile North Okanagan man’s arrest rescinded.

At an arraignment hearing April 8, Sagmoen was expected to enter a plea for an assault charge involving a peace officer stemming from an Oct. 29, 2020, incident near Falkland.

When Sagmoen’s lawyer failed to appear in court on his behalf at 10 a.m., a warrant was put out for his arrest.

However, his lawyer appeared later in the afternoon to rescind the warrant, and Sagmoen’s hearing has been rescheduled for April 22, according to Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service.

That will stretch the matter to 121 days since it was originally scheduled to take place.

No explanation has been provided for the morning absence.

Now, the faithful contingent of protesters who returned to the courthouse lawn Thursday morning — joined by two prominent Indigenous rights activists — are frustrated by what they view to be a laggard court process.

Gladys Radek travelled from afar to join the gathering on the courthouse lawn.

She is among the activists who helped draw initial attention to the Highway of Tears, a corridor from Prince George to Prince Rupert that has been a locus of missing and murdered women and girls for more than 50 years.

From her car — plastered with Missing and Murdered posters and parked across from the Vernon courthouse — Radek spoke to B.C. Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth shortly after news broke of the warrant for Sagmoen’s arrest Thursday morning, a ministry spokesperson confirmed to the Morning Star.

The telephone meeting was to discuss “subjects related to the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls Action Plan,” the spokesperson said.

“We are committed to developing a path forward to end violence against Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people that will be directly informed by survivors, family members and communities,” the ministry said.

Before the hearing, Radek told the Morning Star she was here to support the families, as she’s done in places across the country.

Sagmoen has a history of assault against women working in the sex industry.

He was found guilty for disguising himself and threatening a sex trade worker with a shotgun Dec. 20, 2019, but was given time served and 36 months probation.

Two months later, he was found guilty for hitting a different woman in the industry with an ATV so hard her shoes flew off in an Aug. 10, 2017, incident.

He was sentenced to five months jail time on June 19, 2020, but was again credited with time served and walked free with 36 months of probation.

His probation order bans him from drug and alcohol use, accessing websites advertising escort or dating services, having more than one cellphone number and leaving the province without permission from his bail supervisor.

Sagmoen is ordered to reside at his family property on Salmon River Road as per his probation and has a 10-year weapons ban.

The 10-hectare family farm became the subject of an extensive police search Oct. 19, 2017, and the remains of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were found.

Although her death was deemed suspicious, no charges have been laid.

At the time five women – Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Genereaux and Nicole Bell – were missing from the North Okanagan area.

Also joining the protesters Thursday was Chief Judy Wilson, an executive member of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs (UBCIC), who has paid many visits to the Vernon courthouse in support of family members of lost girls.

“We really need to look at what the issues are, why it’s being delayed,” Wilson said Thursday. “And why the legalities of this case are not coming together. There needs to be more accountability to all on that.”

“We really need to have this dealt with in a way that brings closure for these families. There’s no closure when there’s no accountability.”

While COVID-19 has inhibited protesters from coming out in full force, Wilson said many are staying active online and on social media.

Like Wilson and Radek, they’re there to support the families that are still looking for closure.

“The families are devastated. I can’t imagine not knowing where my daughter or my sister or aunt or mother was, all these years,” Wilson said. “I couldn’t imagine the pain.”

– with Black Press files

READ MORE: Sagmoen cop assault matter postponed again

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Protests renewed as Sagmoen assault charge comes before Vernon court

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Crimemissing First NationsMMIWGprotest

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ucluelet woman apologizes after comparing B.C. mask mandate to residential schools

Just Posted

#MMIWG protesters demonstrated at the Vernon courthouse April 8, 2021, ahead of Curtis Sagmoen’s police assault charge going before a judge. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
‘There needs to be more accountability’: Protesters impatient with Sagmoen court process

Arrest warrant rescinded for Curtis Sagmoen after lawyer makes court appearance

The Peach is adhering to the mandatory mask protocols put in place by the Provincial Health Officer on Nov. 19. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Interior Health doesn’t echo B.C.’s daily COVID record

80 new cases reported Thursday, April 8, compared to 91 the day prior

A crane hauls the Schubert Centre’s new furnace to its roof Thursday, April 8. (Schubert Centre photo)
Vernon seniors facility warming up to new furnace

Schubert Centre gets new heating fixture after successful fundraising campaign, grants, donations

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has suspended indoor dining at restaurants and pubs until at least April 19 in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sets new COVID-19 daily record with 1,293 cases Thursday

New order allows workplace closures when infections found

The Regional District of North Okanagan is ready to work with community partners to offer new and past-favourite outdoor recreation programs to Lumby and Cherryville residents, including programs at the Lumby Pool. (Facebook photo)
Recreation programs sought for Lumby/Cherrville residents

Regional District of North Okanagan puts out call for community partners

A man wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 checks his phone as the sun sets in English Bay in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
From now on, all COVID-19 cases in B.C. presumed to be more infectious variants: Henry

Whole genome sequencing will be used to monitor trends and emerging variants

A mink sniffs the air as he surveys the river beach in search of food, in meadow near the village of Khatenchitsy, 65 kilometres northwest of Minsk, Belarus on September 4, 2015. The Union of BC Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) is the latest group to speak out against mink farming in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Sergei Grits
Union of BC Indian Chiefs latest group to call for moratorium on B.C. mink farming

With other countries phasing out mink farming, time is now for province to follow suit, says union VP

Chris Jentsch, owner of C.C. Jentsch Cellars in Oliver passed away on April 2.
Okanagan winery owner dies

The owner of C.C. Jentsch Cellars died on April 2 at the age of 58

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A construction worker wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WorkSafeBC can now shut down businesses due to COVID-19 transmission

The power to issue closure orders was granted as part of a public health order issued Thursday, April 8

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The public health laboratory says providing precise figures for variant cases is challenging, in part because of the delay to complete whole-genome sequencing and because not all the samples can be sequenced. (Medicago)
Variants of concern higher than reported, but giving precise data challenging: BCCDC

Director Mel Krajden attributes it to a delay to complete whole-genome sequencing and not all the samples can be sequenced

The South Okanagan Grandmothers for Africa in Penticton is inviting residents to attend a free vitrual concert April 15 to support African grandmothers. (Canadian Grandmothers / YouTube)
South Okanagan Grandmothers for Africa holding free online concert

Campaign supports African grandmothers raising millions of children orphaned by HIV and AIDS

A dispute about repairs to a retaining wall at a Summerland strata was decided at a Civil Resolution Tribunal. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland retaining wall dispute reaches Civil Resolution Tribunal

Issue arose in disagreement over who is responsible for wall repairs

Most Read