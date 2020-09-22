Salmon Arm Law Courts. (File photo)

Theft-related charges in Salmon Arm deliver accused 140 days in jail

Man sentenced must also stay away from 10th Street SW and two local businesses

A man charged with a number of theft-related offences in Salmon Arm has been sentenced to 113 days in jail in addition to the time he has already served.

His probation also orders him to stay away from two local businesses.

Kelly Brian James Archer, 34, was sentenced on Sept. 15 in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm to 113 days, or approximately 16 weeks in custody, after receiving a credit of 27 days for time served. His total sentence was 140 days.

For breach of probation in connection with charges of theft under $5,000 and possession/use of a stolen credit card, both stemming from Jan. 22, 2020, he received a sentence of time served.

For two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 stemming from May 24, 2020, he was sentenced to 70 days in jail.

For a charge of theft under $5,000 originating on May 1, 2020, he was sentenced to 43 days in jail (70 days minus credit for 27) and for possession of a break-in instrument, three days in jail (30 days minus credit for 27 days) to be served at the same time.

Archer will also be on probation for a year with a number of conditions. They include: not possessing any tools or instruments capable of use for criminal activity; not possessing any identification documents, invoices, credit cards, mail or certificates other than ones in his own name; not to go within 25 metres of the Shuswap Laundromat or Country Camping Leisure Products; and not to go to 10th Street SW in Salmon Arm.

Salmon Arm

