The Who’s iconic rock opera coming to Kelowna

The Who’s legendary rock opera Tommy is coming to the Kelowna Community Theatre this fall.

No, this is not a recreation of the kitschy 1975 film staring Elton John and Tina Turner, this production will take on the dynamic five-time Tony Award-winning production which premiéred on Broadway in the early ’90s.

Tommy portrays a story of a deaf, dumb and blind boy who overcomes adversity to become a pinball wizard. Fifty years later, the themes and music are just as relevant today as they were when The Who’s concept album was released in 1969.

The Kelowna Community Theatre’s performance will feature a 26-member cast starring familiar names such as Pat Brown, Natasha Daly, Josh Richardson, Jimmy LeGuilloux, Annie Scott and introducing MItchell Lynch-Brown as Tommy.

“We’re honoured to be working with so many of the Okanagan’s most talented actors, singers and musicians,” director Randall Robinson said. “The music is incredible and literally helped from the soundtrack of an entire generation.”

What a way to celebrate the Theatre Kelowna Society’s 70th season, president Christine Daley said.

“To the best of my knowledge, Tommy has only ever been mounted four or five times in Canada,” she said. “As Kelowna’s longest-standing community theatre company, we’re proud to introduce this iconic show to Okanagan audiences.”

The show runs from Sept. 12-15 at the Kelowna Community Theatre. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at selectyourtickets.com or by calling 250-762-5050.

