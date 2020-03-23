The Table at Codfathers in Kelowna to offer discounted take-out meals for KGH staff

The Kelowna staple will be offering its grab and go taco pack or codfish n’ chip meals for just 10 dollars

The Table at Codfathers Market is located at 2355 Gordon Drive in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

A local fish and chips restaurant is giving back to those who are risking their lives for others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Table at Codfathers Market in Kelowna is offering discounted take out deals to all staff at Kelowna General Hospital. For just ten dollars (tax included) health practitioners will be able to purchase the grab and go taco pack or codfish n’ chip meals.

“We have so many hospital staff as our normal clientele and they’re so great to us. They’re doing so much for us and we’re trying to give back,” said Ross Derrick, owner of The Table at Codfathers.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Kelowna farm soon offering online delivery

The local favourite is also allowing the community to give back to hospital workers. For $18 community members can buy a meal for a hospital staff member in addition to their own. If the money donated is not redeemed by the workers by the end of the pandemic, Cod Fathers will be donating the rest of the funds to charity.

In addition to supporting the work of the hospital staff at KGH, residents will also be supporting local business through their purchase.

The Tables at Codfathers Market in Kelowna has seen business drop by 60 per cent since the beginning of the month. But while the pandemic has hurt the establishment’s revenue, manager Ross Derrick said he understands the importance of keeping the restaurant’s traffic low.

“We’re trying to focus more on takeout options for the time being,” said Derrick.

“If we need to we will switch to takeout only or shutdown. We have an older demographic, so we need to be mindful of that.”

Cod Father’s Seafood Market is located at 2355 Gordon Drive in Kelowna, B.C. Delivery is available from 4 to 7 p.m.

READ MORE: B.C. to allow restaurants to use laid-off servers to deliver alcohol

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter