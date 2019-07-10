The Italian Ambassador sips wine in West Kelowna

Ambassador Claudio Taffuri claims the wine from Ciao Bella reminds him of home

Ambassador Claudio Taffuri and Roberto fimue one the Ambassadors visit to Ciao Bella Winery (Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media)

The Ambassador of Italy to Canada paid a visit to Ciao Bella Winery in West Kelowna, Wednesday.

Ambassador Claudio Taffuri is making his rounds of Canadian Italian communities and while in the Okanagan he exclaimed it is no secret Italians love wine and claimed Roberto Fiume ’s winery, Ciao Bella, tastes just like home.

READ MORE: Project coming along for new Lake Country winery

“Part of my duties is to get to know Italian’s living in Canada, I drove from Calgary to (West Kelowna) and this is one of the best places I have ever seen, some of the best people, very friendly, very personable. It’s a great country and especially the wine, which what the Italians love a lot,” said Taffuri.

He says Ciao Bella Winery’s wine reminds him of Italy, which made Fiume honoured.

“It’s so wonderful he came to see us, the Ambassador actually said it feels like a little piece of Italy and it really touched my heart to know we are producing the best possible wines we can,” said Fiume .

READ MORE: Silkscarf Winery awarded at Asian competition

“May I say that they are a good example of Italy and Italians,” said Taffuri of Fiume and his family.

The Ambassador will return to Calgary tomorrow to fly home to Ottawa.

@LarynGilmour

laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.