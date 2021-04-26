Teen boy, 15, dies in hospital after being stabbed in Vancouver park

A fundraiser has been started for the boy’s family

A teenage boy has died from his injuries after being stabbed in a Vancouver park on Saturday (April 24) afternoon.

On Monday, Vancouver police said the 15-year-old died while being treated at BC Children’s Hospital.

“The young victim passed away Sunday afternoon in (BC) Children’s Hospital, 24 hours after medical staff attempted life-saving surgery,” said Sgt. Steve Addison.

The stabbing took place during a fight between two groups of teens in Almond Park on Vancouver’s west side, near Alma Street and West 13th Avenue. Police believe the teen who died was stabbed in the chest by another teen, causing him to collapse and lose consciousness.

A fundraiser has been started for the family of the boy who died.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose in connection to the fight but cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Police said he remains in custody and will have a bail hearing later today.

During a press conference Monday, Addison said there were fears being raised by families who lived nearby. He said that police believed that the two groups of teenagers knew each other and that there was no ongoing risk to the public.

“I wouldn’t hesitate to take my own family out to that park,” Addison said, adding police did not see any ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 604-717-2500, or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

