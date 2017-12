Crash on bridge between vehicle and car carrier leaves vehicle launched onto meridian.

A crash near the Peterson Creek Bridge on the Trans-Canada Highway in Kamloops ties up traffic Friday afternoon. No word on injuries. - Image credit: Twitter photo - T’Waax’man (Mike LeBourdais)

A car carrier and a vehicle crash about 2 p.m. on the Peterson Creek Bridge along the Trans-Canada Highway in Kamloops snarled traffic Friday afternoon.

Traffic on Highway 1 was tied up as crews worked to free the vehicle which ended up on the meridian that divides the lanes of traffic. No word yet on injuries.