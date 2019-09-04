Taking steps to enhance public safety: West Kelowna

West Kelowna’s Bylaw Compliance Officers have been moved to a more central location in an effort to increase public security in the downtown area.

Starting Sept. 4, bylaw began operating out of Westbank Lions Community Centre in the downtown core. Previously, they worked out of West Kelowna Municipal Hall, about a ten-minute drive from downtown West Kelowna.

“We’ve heard our community’s concerns and Council and I believe that this latest effort will go a long way to addressing many of the social and public safety issues that West Kelowna citizens have raised,” said Mayor Gord Milsom.

“This is just the latest step – our efforts continue and more solutions are on the way.”

Before moving into the new space, the city first assisted the Red Cross Health Equipment Loan Program in finding a new location. The Red Cross relocated about four weeks ago and renovations began to convert the spaces into offices.

The decision to move bylaw was reinforced after hearing from residents and businesses during a town hall meeting on June 27.

“Our efforts must be a combination of enforcement and compassion,” said Milsom. “Like many communities across Canada, we are coping with complex social issues, not just homelessness, and we must ensure that public safety in downtown West Kelowna is paramount. At the same time, however, we must continue to work with other governments and agencies to establish more supportive services and social housing to help people who are experiencing homelessness.”

