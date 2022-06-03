Two vehicle collision at Harvey Ave. and Cooper Rd. (Photo/Jacqueline Gelineau)

Two vehicle collision at Harvey Ave. and Cooper Rd. (Photo/Jacqueline Gelineau)

T-bone at Harvey and Cooper snarls Kelowna traffic

Crash involved two vehicles

A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic on Highway 97 (Harvey Avenue) and Cooper Road.

The t-bone happened around 11:30 Friday morning. One ambulance and one fire engine attended to the scene.

Traffic was being affected southbound on Hwy. 97 and in both directions on Cooper Road. Traffic northbound on Hwy. 97 was also affected.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

auto accidentHighway 97Kelowna

Previous story
Black bear with unusual white coat spotted in the Shuswap
Next story
Man charged in homicide on Okanagan Indian Band

Just Posted

If the RDCO does decide to switch, Recycle BC would not take over direct services until 2026. (File photo)
Time ticking on recycling decision for Central Okanagan Regional District

Creating affordable housing in the Regional District of Central Okanagan is subject of new draft strategy proposed to regional board. (File photo) (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Mixed reaction to Central Okanagan housing strategy

de Havilland 98 Mosquito in flight. (Submitted)
‘Wooden Wonder’ coming to Kelowna airspace

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)
BGC Okanagan receives $75,000 donation on BGC Day