Swimmers still urged to stay out of Wood Lake in Lake Country

Weekly samples show little to no toxins, but precautions still advised

An algal bloom on Wood Lake, pictured here in late May 2021, has residents concerned for the body of water’s health. (Wendy Innes-Shaw)

Despite little to no toxins, swimming is still not advised in Wood Lake.

An algal bloom has plagued the Lake Country body of water for more than two months now. But the severity has dropped drastically.

“Interior Health continues to monitor the algae bloom in Wood Lake and has indicated that this week’s samples have contained little to no toxins,” a statement from the District of Lake Country reads.

The public is advised to:

• Avoid all direct contact with the bloom. Rinse your body with clean water if you choose to go in the water. Recreational activities, such as swimming, are not advised.

• Consider using an alternate source for drinking water if your source water is Wood Lake. Boiling the water will not remove any toxins. Contact your water supplier for more information.

• Consider providing pets and livestock with an alternative source of drinking water.

Sampling taken the week of June 18 contained no toxins, but precautions to stay out of the water were still in place.

“It is important to note that conditions can change quickly,” the district said.

The blue-green algae bloom, which can look like a thick sludge in some parts of the lake, can cause the water to become dangerous to people, pets and livestock very quickly.

Swimming or drinking algae-bloom affected water can cause headaches, nausea, fever, muscle aches, mouth ulcers, red skin, sore throat, cramps or diarrhea.

If you are showing any of the symptoms listed above and believe they may be from exposure to blue-green algae, see a health-care provider.

Additional information on cyanobacteria blooms (blue-green algae) is available at HealthLinkBC: https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/blue-green-algae

Ministry of Environment’s Algae Watch website: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/water/water-quality/algae-watch

Additional information on safe drinking water is available at HealthLinkBC: https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/disinfecting-drinking-water

