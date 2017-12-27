SUV down embankment in West Kelowna

A red SUV is down a steep embankment off of Highway 97 near Glenrosa Road and Powers Creek.

One lane headed into West Kelowna is closed along Highway 97 as emergency crews remain on scene.

RELATED: Snow dusts the region

The single vehicle incident was first reported about 10:20 a.m.

According to witnesses the road had not been sanded and was very slippery to drive on.

It appears those inside the vehicle were being rescued from down the embankment — no word on injuries.

RELATED: Crashes plague South Okanagan roads

More to come.