Suspicious fire destroy 2 vehicles in Penticton neighbourhood, 1 car torched in separate incident

Penticton RCMP says Wednesday morning’s fire in the 600-block of Pineview Road is “suspicious in nature.” (File photo)

Residents of a quiet Penticton neighbourhood are left a bit shaken after two vehicles were totally destroyed by fire in the middle of the night.

At 1:15 a.m., fire and police responded to two vehicles fully engulfed in flames in the 600-block of Pineview Road on Wednesday. Penticton RCMP confirm that the fires appear suspicious in nature.

“There is an ongoing investigation,” said Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck from the RCMP. “Police are working with agency partners to determine the cause.” There were no injuries reported.

Close to 12 hours later, at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a resident in the Green Mountain Road area of Penticton Indian Band land reported black smoke.

The Penticton Indian Band Fire Department responded shortly after to extinguish the blaze, which turned out to be a torched vehicle in a wooded area.

It is unknown if the incidents are related.

Penticton RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed or has information or video from the Pineview Road incident from the early-morning hours of Wednesday, to call police at 250-492-4300.

