Suspects sought for multiple break-and-enters at Lake Country complexes

Lake Country RCMP is hoping someone recognizes the two suspects wanted in a series of underground garage break-and-enters.
Between Aug. 1-10, police say three complexes on Bottom Wood Lake Road, Woodsdale Road and Stillwater Way were accessed illegally.
Bikes, paddleboards, and a new inflatable floating island were among the items stolen from storage lockers.
Anyone who recognizes either of the suspects is asked to call Lake Country RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on