Suspects involved in armed robbery in Kelowna still at large

Two men entered an adult store on Jan. 25 and fled with a cash register

The Kelowna RCMP responded to an armed robbery at an adult store located on the 2400 block of Highway 97 North on Saturday.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, two men wearing dark clothing with covered faces entered the store, flashed a handgun, demanded cash and fled the store with the cash drawer in hand.

The two men are described as being around five-foot-eight with darker skin. The man carrying the handgun had an eyebrow ring.

If you have any information on this robbery, please contact Kelowna RCMP GIS or Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: ‘My shattered heart will never heal,’ mother tells Kelowna courtroom during murder sentencing

READ MORE: Van crumpled after rear-ending logging truck on Highway 97 near Oyama

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP to review fatal B.C. train derailment investigation after evidence points to ‘cover up’
Next story
‘My shattered heart will never heal,’ mother tells Kelowna courtroom during murder sentencing

Just Posted

GALLERY: Okanagan captures killer morning sunrise

A series of photos of today’s beautiful sunrise in the Okanagan

RCMP dish out 57 driving tickets in one afternoon

The tickets include 38 for using an electronic device and 15 for failure to wear a seatbelt

Coroner investigating death at Kelowna public pool

Police say local man in his 60s died but foul play is not suspected

Suspects involved in armed robbery in Kelowna still at large

Two men entered an adult store on Jan. 25 and fled with a cash register

Kelowna man’s interactive map shows coronavirus spread

Sean Heddle initially created the map for a school project

VIDEO: Lab confirms B.C. case of new coronavirus, bringing total to 3 in Canada

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are in regular contact with the individual

Man allegedly taken to hospital following incident in Shuswap

Salmon Arm police are investigating the matter

New trial ordered in Vanderhoof man’s ‘brutal’ murder in basement

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors in the Fribjon Bjornson case

Fire in Kamloops hotel deemed suspicious

Police are looking for man who was registered in the room that was gutted by fire

Privacy sought after missing Vernon man found on Vancouver Island

GoFundMe campaign closed; funds to be dispersed, donated

Revelstokian fights fires in Australia

A Parks Canada fire management officer was one of the first Canadians sent to help

CSSHL championships returning to South Okanagan

The Canadian School Sport Hockey League Championships coming back for a sixth year

Vernon Rotarians to help rebuild after deadly earthquake in Nepal

Local clubs to build two homes in village after 2015 earthquake kills 9,000, destroys homes

WHO declares global emergency over coronavirus

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths

Most Read