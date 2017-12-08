Police seized cocained and other drugs in a bust of an individual suspected of selling drugs from a home next to a daycare and near Quadra elementary school. File photo

Suspected drug dealer arrested for selling beside B.C. daycare

Cocaine, crystal meth, fentanyl-laced heroin seized, plus cash

A B.C. man remains in custody awaiting a court appearance after being arrested on suspicion of selling drugs out of a residence in the 3000-block of Quadra Street in Victoria, next to a daycare and near an elementary school.

Police officers reportedly witnessed a hand-to-hand drug transaction and seized over $4,000 in cash, as well as crystal meth, cocaine and heroin laced with fentanyl. Police Chief Const. Del Manak, who gave some details of the case to Victoria city council in his third-quarter report on Thursday, indicated that buyers were climbing the fence of the daycare to buy drugs.

RELATED: Fentanyl seized in bust ‘enough to kill 125,000 people:’ Victoria Police

Officers took the man and a woman into custody on Nov. 30, but the woman was later released. The man was found not to be a permanent occupant of the residence and was “‘crashing’ on a friend’s couch,” according to a VicPD statement. Police recommended drug possession charges against the woman.

lauren.boothby@vicnews.com

Previous story
UPDATED: Kelowna school loses funding from ministry

Just Posted

Lake Country gymnasts earn gold

Four gymnasts earned medals in the Cobweb Invitational for Okanagan Gymnastics

District of Coldstream will not move forward with Coldstream Creek Rd. development

The residents have spoken

Docksteader donates to rail trail

Paul Docksteader Foundation donates $25,000 to Okanagan Rail Trail

UPDATED: Kelowna school loses funding from ministry

The Kelowna Waldorf School did not comply with B.C. curriculum requirements

Kelowna girlfriend of notorious B.C. gang member dies

Madison Fine overdoses on the same day as Jamie Bacon has murder charges stayed

SAR score new machine

Vernon Search and Rescue win Kioti Tractor contest

Suspected drug dealer arrested for selling beside B.C. daycare

Cocaine, crystal meth, fentanyl-laced heroin seized, plus cash

VIDEO: NHL agrees to consider Seattle for new NHL team

But NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says that work still needs to be done

Fentanyl seized in B.C. bust ‘enough to kill 125,000 people:’ police

Suspected dealers took BC ferry to Island; arrest made after weeks of investigation

Canadian media grapple with requests to ‘unpublish’ articles

Story subjects worry that past stories could affect job prospects

Kelowna semi-finalists named for Small Business awards

Several companies have been nominated in the semi-finals

Lawyer takes aim at City of Penticton’s ‘war on the homeless’

Defence lawyer Paul Varga is on the offensive against city hall for taking Paul Braun to court

Ex-national ski coach Bertrand Charest gets 12-year prison sentence

Coach was found guilty of 37 of the 57 sex-related charges he was facing

Canucks acquire forward Nic Dowd from LA Kings

Vancouver team traded away defenceman Jordan Subban

Most Read