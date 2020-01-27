(Pixabay image)

Suspect reported head-butting Chase RCMP officer in face during arrest

Charges laid include break and enter, assault, resisting arrest and assault causing bodily harm

A break and enter suspect is reported to have head-butted an RCMP officer during his arrest.

Chase RCMP report that on Thursday, Jan. 23, officers responded to a call regarding a break and enter in progress in Sorrento.

When officers arrived the suspect had fled, but had entered a residence before leaving and allegedly assaulted the occupants.

Read more: RCMP respond to several reports of break and enter, thefts in Shuswap

Read more: Thieves steal bottles, mattress from recycle depot

Police tracked down the suspect at his residence and arrested him for break and enter and assault.

“While escorting the suspect to the police vehicle, the suspect suddenly lunged forward and head butted one of the attending officers in the face, which resulted in the officer breaking a tooth and suffering a laceration to his face. The officer was treated for his injuries at Royal Inland Hospital and released,” states Sgt. Barry Kennedy of Chase RCMP.

Police say the 35-year-old suspect was also examined at the Kamloops hospital for a previous medical condition. He was subsequently released on an undertaking for break and enter, assault, resisting arrest and assaulting police causing bodily harm. He is scheduled to appear in Kamloops court on March 5.


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds ask Canadians to stop all travel to epicentre of coronavirus in China

Just Posted

Penticton, Vernon hockey legends to be inducted into BC Hockey Hall of Fame

Vernon’s Eric Brewer and a record-breaking Penticton Vees team will join the HOF July 24

Snowed In Comedy Tour returns to Kelowna in February

Canada’s biggest comedy tour makes a stop at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Feb. 8

UBCO names Ian Cull as first senior advisor on Indigenous affairs

Cull is a member of the Dokis First Nation in Ontario

Rockets run out of gas in 3-1 loss to Giants

Kelowna concluded a back-to-back, three-game stretch Sunday night

Canada wins silver at World Cup event at Big White

Quebec’s Elliot Grondin won silver and now ranks third on the FIS SBX World Tour

VIDEO: Canada’s first presumptive case of coronavirus officially confirmed

Both patient and wife arrived on a China Southern Airlines flight after having been to Wuhan

Whistleblower says Iranian-Americans questioned at Peace Arch crossing were targeted

Immigration lawyer says response from Customs Border Protection is a ‘total cover up’

Feds ask Canadians to stop all travel to epicentre of coronavirus in China

More than 2,000 people have been infected

‘Big money’ funding B.C. politics now mostly from taxpayers

Campaign targets $16 million and counting in ‘politician welfare’

VIDEO: Music stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys award show

Music artists including Billy Ray Cyrus, Rick Ross and Kirk Franklin paid tribute to Bryant

South Okanagan ski hill reports ex-employee to RCMP, closes lift amid investigation

‘We are actively investigating and dealing with the actions of a former employee,’ said the resort

John Lennon’s psychedelic Rolls-Royce on display at Royal BC Museum

The classic car has been a favourite for Beatles fans from Victoria and internationally

Coastal GasLink stresses pipeline ‘on a schedule’ as B.C. appoints liaison for Wet’suwet’en

670-kilometre pipeline is schedule to be completed by end of 2023

North Okanagan parent sounds alarm over ketamine and pill parties

RCMP have been notified and are investigating

Most Read