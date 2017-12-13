Suspect identified in brazen daytime robbery

West Kelowna Mounties have positively identified the suspect they believe was responsible for the interrupted brazen daytime break and enter to a home in the Glenrosa neighbourhood of West Kelowna .

Shortly before 2:50 p.m.Dec. 4, RCMP responded to a report of an interrupted residential break and enter to a home in the 3400 block of Turnbull Road in West Kelowna. Police had learned that the break and enter suspect produced a weapon when confronted by a local area resident. The suspect, who did not physically injure the man, fled the area on foot.

“Police have now positively identified their suspect as 32-year-old Dale Christopher MacPherson of Peachland,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey spokesperson for the Kelowna Regional RCMP, in a press release.

RCMP have since obtained warrants for several charges related to the incident, which include robbery, break and enter, assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm and use of a firearm to commit an indictable offence.

“Dale MacPherson is believed to be operating a white 2006 Mazda 3 hatchback with a dark grey coloured hood,” said O’Donaghey. “If spotted, the public is cautioned not to approach him and urged to contact their local police immediately, as MacPherson has a history of violence and should be considered as potentially armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with any information on the current whereabouts is asked to contact their local police of the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

